Celestica (TSE:CLS) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by TD Securities to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.60. Celestica has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$13.00.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

