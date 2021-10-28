Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 127,384 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,804.6% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 193,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 183,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 426,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

