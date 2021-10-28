Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$19.50 price objective on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.76.

TSE CVE opened at C$14.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.23 and a one year high of C$14.91. The firm has a market cap of C$28.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

