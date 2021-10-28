Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.44.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.