Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$125.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.06 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.44.
CNC stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39.
In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.