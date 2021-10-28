Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$125.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.06 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.44.

CNC stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

