Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Central Japan Railway updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.390 EPS.

Shares of CJPRY stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 83,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,798. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.