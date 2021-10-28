Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,776. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

