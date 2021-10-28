Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of CPF stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $748.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Pacific Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Central Pacific Financial worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.