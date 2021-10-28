Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Century Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CCS traded up $4.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,984. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $83.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Century Communities alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 145,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CCS. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.