CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%.

Shares of CFBK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 3,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

