Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 66,188 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,188 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of STERIS worth $138,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE opened at $232.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $237.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

