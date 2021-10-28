Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $126,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

