Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $122.78 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Etsy worth $122,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $243.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $255.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,776,307 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

