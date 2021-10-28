Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $118.94 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,930,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,939,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.97. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

