Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,298 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $132,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,890,000 after purchasing an additional 841,676 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $117,530,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,750,000 after purchasing an additional 509,445 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 408,514 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $240.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.30. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

