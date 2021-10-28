Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 72,624 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of United Airlines worth $115,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.82 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

