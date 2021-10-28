Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $170,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR opened at $714.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $764.02 and its 200-day moving average is $717.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

