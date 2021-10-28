Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. On average, analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on CEMI shares. Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

