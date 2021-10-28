Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CHE.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.04. 317,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,883. The company has a market cap of C$832.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Raymond James increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.53.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

