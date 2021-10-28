Chevron Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.34 (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chevron to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Shares of CVX opened at $112.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chevron stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Chevron worth $2,440,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

