Chi Gastoken (CHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76,922.00

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $197,403.45 and $76,922.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 438.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Chi Gastoken

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.