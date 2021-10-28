Chia Network Price Reaches $136.69 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $136.69 or 0.00223242 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $216.27 million and $30.76 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00069500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00095529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,282.04 or 1.00087337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.37 or 0.06785016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

