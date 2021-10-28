China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 227.4% in October

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 227.4% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Construction Bank stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.50.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $28.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that China Construction Bank will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

