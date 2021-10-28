Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.01

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.01 and last traded at $139.19, with a volume of 6646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.53.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 134.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 59.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

