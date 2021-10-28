Christopher L. Coccio Sells 51,060 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 51,060 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $278,277.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SOTK opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $213,000.

SOTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

