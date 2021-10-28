Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CB. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.56.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $190.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.39. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $125.56 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.