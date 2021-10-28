Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,006 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $57,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $250.41 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.