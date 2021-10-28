CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,463 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 230,775.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 195,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 220.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

