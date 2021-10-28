CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $18,656,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 62,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

TDY stock opened at $452.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.