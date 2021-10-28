CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

