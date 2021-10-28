CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

