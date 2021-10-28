CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $46,730,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,026,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after buying an additional 493,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after buying an additional 477,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.81 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

