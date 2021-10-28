CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,096,000 after buying an additional 59,970 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,791,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $430.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.79 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.55.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

