CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 11,124 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,793 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 51,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

