CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $492.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.23. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $519.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.19.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

