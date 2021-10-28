CIBC Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.50.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

AND stock opened at C$46.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.44. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$51.37.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.