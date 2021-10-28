CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 215 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 72.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 293,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $148.47 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 412.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

