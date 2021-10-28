CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.46 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRDM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,893 shares of company stock worth $1,447,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

