CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,310 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

