CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Abiomed by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $344.58 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.12.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.