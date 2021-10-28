CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $105.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

