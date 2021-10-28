Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $2,674,659. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,068. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

