Cigna (CI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter. Cigna has set its FY 2021 guidance at $20.200-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance at at least $20.20 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $213.40 on Thursday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.