Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CMPR traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.65. 145,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,955. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cimpress stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Cimpress worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

