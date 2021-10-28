Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.61. Cinedigm shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 6,743,127 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 501.11% and a negative net margin of 93.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinedigm by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cinedigm by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.