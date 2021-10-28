Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.61. Cinedigm shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 6,743,127 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 501.11% and a negative net margin of 93.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinedigm by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cinedigm by 144.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.