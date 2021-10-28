Citigroup Increases Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $170.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $167.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.45.
Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $160.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.
In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after buying an additional 244,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
