Citigroup Increases Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $170.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $167.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.45.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $160.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after buying an additional 244,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.