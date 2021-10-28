Citigroup Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $445.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.46.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $383.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.10 and a 200 day moving average of $359.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $239.70 and a 1 year high of $395.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

