Citigroup Trims YETI (NYSE:YETI) Target Price to $116.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YETI. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.26.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. YETI has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,926 shares of company stock worth $5,265,226 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in YETI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.