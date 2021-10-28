Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.